14984 N 137th Lane

Clean well maintained home on large lot with huge grassy yard for play.. This home has wood toned back splashes , decorative walls and inset entertainment center to set off the wood floors in den and some bedrooms. 3 bedrooms , large den and 2 full baths. This is a Renters warehouse Listing Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282 requires 600 or better credit 3 times rental amount in household income $55 background check per adult Pease copy and paste link into your browser to book a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/34221da0b1/10830-w-sequoia-dr-sun-city-az-85373