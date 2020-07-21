14953 N 142nd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed home, 2 Car Attached Garage in Surprise ++ Community Pool - BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Surprise, Arizona! Very well maintained home and PRIDE of ownership shows! The Kitchen includes ALL appliances & maple cabinets! IMMACULATE interior paint! Tile flooring in all the right places! Every bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and Ceiling fan! PERFECT outdoor patio/sitting area! Lots of storage space throughout the home. Garage has nice epoxy floors. RARE location in community with SPECTACULAR grassy area in front! Community Pool!! COME SEE IT TODAY!!



(RLNE5117289)