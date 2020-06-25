All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
14909 W Lamoille Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

14909 W Lamoille Dr

14909 West Lamoille Drive · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

14909 West Lamoille Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home in a Great Location In Surprise! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home that has been well maintained. The master bedroom is very spaces with new carpet, and new paint. The Open Kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space breakfast bar, glass kitchen backsplash and a good sized pantry. There is 20 x20 tile in all the right places. A Washer and Dryer is also included. Very Desirable Location close to the Surprise Baseball Stadium, Restaurants, and shopping. Landscape Service is included. $10 mthly admin fee, Surprise rental tax 2.2%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1300 security deposit, $300 pet fee, Owner Prefers no pets but might accept one small dog only. No Cats! Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance at time of move in.

(RLNE4829541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have any available units?
14909 W Lamoille Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have?
Some of 14909 W Lamoille Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14909 W Lamoille Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14909 W Lamoille Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 W Lamoille Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14909 W Lamoille Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr offer parking?
No, 14909 W Lamoille Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14909 W Lamoille Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have a pool?
No, 14909 W Lamoille Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have accessible units?
No, 14909 W Lamoille Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14909 W Lamoille Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14909 W Lamoille Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14909 W Lamoille Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
