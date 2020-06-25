14909 W Lamoille Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home in a Great Location In Surprise! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home that has been well maintained. The master bedroom is very spaces with new carpet, and new paint. The Open Kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space breakfast bar, glass kitchen backsplash and a good sized pantry. There is 20 x20 tile in all the right places. A Washer and Dryer is also included. Very Desirable Location close to the Surprise Baseball Stadium, Restaurants, and shopping. Landscape Service is included. $10 mthly admin fee, Surprise rental tax 2.2%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1300 security deposit, $300 pet fee, Owner Prefers no pets but might accept one small dog only. No Cats! Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance at time of move in.



(RLNE4829541)