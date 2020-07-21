All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
14879 W COLUMBINE Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

14879 W COLUMBINE Drive

14879 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Surprise
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

14879 West Columbine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stylish home is full of special features! You'll find stylish tile and plush carpet floors throughout the home. The spacious kitchen has lots of counter space, updated appliances, and rich wood cabinets. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, built in shelving and sliding glass door access to the backyard. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a covered patio and plenty of lawn space to run around and have fun. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have any available units?
14879 W COLUMBINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have?
Some of 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14879 W COLUMBINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive offers parking.
Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have a pool?
No, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14879 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
