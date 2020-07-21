14879 W COLUMBINE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stylish home is full of special features! You'll find stylish tile and plush carpet floors throughout the home. The spacious kitchen has lots of counter space, updated appliances, and rich wood cabinets. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, built in shelving and sliding glass door access to the backyard. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a covered patio and plenty of lawn space to run around and have fun. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Apply now!