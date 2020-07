14842 W. Redfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

ASHTON RANCH 3 BEDROOM WITH COMMUNITY POOL - NEW PHOTOS COMING. ASHTON RANCH SHARP 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE NOW. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH LOTS OF ROOM. ENTER INTO FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH PLANT SHELVES, VAULTED CEILING AND NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGH LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND SEPARATE LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. UPGRADED FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE DINING AREA IN KITCHEN. NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES BEING INSTALLED. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE MASTER W/ WALK IN CLOSET. COVERED PATIO. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND AROUND THE CORNER.. TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING AND PAYS UTILITIES: APS/CITY WATER. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO LARGE DOGS OR RESTRICTED BREEDS PERMITTED. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.2% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. $1395 SEC DEP, 200 CLEANING DEP, $250 PET DEP



(RLNE5627349)