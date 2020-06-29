All apartments in Surprise
14836 North 173rd Drive
14836 North 173rd Drive

14836 North 173rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14836 North 173rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
playground
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with very large office! Fully landscaped backyard with grass and fire pit. Backs to common area no neighbors to one side! Super close to playground as well! Tile in the right places, loft and wood blinds on all windows. Located off Greenway and Cotton Ln in the Sierra Montana Subdivision this home is sure to please! Or for all my available properties go to www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14836 North 173rd Drive have any available units?
14836 North 173rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14836 North 173rd Drive have?
Some of 14836 North 173rd Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14836 North 173rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14836 North 173rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14836 North 173rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14836 North 173rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14836 North 173rd Drive offer parking?
No, 14836 North 173rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14836 North 173rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14836 North 173rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14836 North 173rd Drive have a pool?
No, 14836 North 173rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14836 North 173rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 14836 North 173rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14836 North 173rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14836 North 173rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14836 North 173rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14836 North 173rd Drive has units with air conditioning.
