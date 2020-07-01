14833 W. Charter Oak Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after Surprise neighborhood. Split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den/flex room. Great room concept, open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eat in area and pantry. Master suite boasts double sinks and walk in closet. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, carpet in only 1 bedroom. Exterior painted 2019. Well manicured backyard with extended brick patio area. 2 car garage. Near shopping, restaurants and Spring Training facilities. This home is well cared for and it SHOWS!!

Highly sought after Surprise neighborhood. Split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den/flex room. Great room concept, open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eat in area and pantry. Master suite boasts double sinks and walk in closet. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, carpet in only 1 bedroom. Exterior painted 2019. Well manicured backyard with extended brick patio area. 2 car garage. Near shopping, restaurants and Spring Training facilities. This home is well cared for and it SHOWS!!