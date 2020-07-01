All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14833 W. Charter Oak Rd
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

14833 W. Charter Oak Rd

14833 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14833 West Charter Oak Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after Surprise neighborhood. Split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den/flex room. Great room concept, open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eat in area and pantry. Master suite boasts double sinks and walk in closet. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, carpet in only 1 bedroom. Exterior painted 2019. Well manicured backyard with extended brick patio area. 2 car garage. Near shopping, restaurants and Spring Training facilities. This home is well cared for and it SHOWS!!
Highly sought after Surprise neighborhood. Split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den/flex room. Great room concept, open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eat in area and pantry. Master suite boasts double sinks and walk in closet. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, carpet in only 1 bedroom. Exterior painted 2019. Well manicured backyard with extended brick patio area. 2 car garage. Near shopping, restaurants and Spring Training facilities. This home is well cared for and it SHOWS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have any available units?
14833 W. Charter Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have?
Some of 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14833 W. Charter Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd offers parking.
Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14833 W. Charter Oak Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College