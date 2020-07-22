14765 North 141st Lane

Amenities

Available soon and now accepting applications! This gorgeous home is located in Surprise, AZ and it's filled with many surprises! The home has great style with its green shutters adding a pop of color and design to the home! The back yard is made for entertaining with it's luxurious pool and palm trees, it also has plenty of space for additional fun! Inside there's plenty of space too! The kitchen has an open concept and has stainless steel appliances! The floor plan includes six bedrooms and three baths! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.