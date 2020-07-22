All apartments in Surprise
14765 North 141st Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 PM

14765 North 141st Lane

14765 North 141st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14765 North 141st Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available soon and now accepting applications! This gorgeous home is located in Surprise, AZ and it's filled with many surprises! The home has great style with its green shutters adding a pop of color and design to the home! The back yard is made for entertaining with it's luxurious pool and palm trees, it also has plenty of space for additional fun! Inside there's plenty of space too! The kitchen has an open concept and has stainless steel appliances! The floor plan includes six bedrooms and three baths! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14765 North 141st Lane have any available units?
14765 North 141st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14765 North 141st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14765 North 141st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14765 North 141st Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14765 North 141st Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14765 North 141st Lane offer parking?
No, 14765 North 141st Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14765 North 141st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14765 North 141st Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14765 North 141st Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14765 North 141st Lane has a pool.
Does 14765 North 141st Lane have accessible units?
No, 14765 North 141st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14765 North 141st Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14765 North 141st Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14765 North 141st Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14765 North 141st Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
