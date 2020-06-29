All apartments in Surprise
14731 W Gelding Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

14731 W Gelding Dr

14731 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14731 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has an open living area with 10' ceilings that make this home feel even more spacious. Split floor plan with north/south exposure is located in the Ashton Ranch Community. New Carpet!! New carpet (in great room and bedrooms) with tile in bathrooms, laundry and kitchen The eat in kitchen has granite tile countertops, pantry & breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet and shower with its own access to backyard. Living room and all bedrooms have ceiling fans too. This home has tons of storage and a spacious backyard with covered patio. The Ashton Ranch Community has 13 landscaped greenbelts located throughout the community, along with two parks, and three community pools and spas. The community pools are available for use only by the residents of Ashton Ranch. Just across the street from Ashton Ranch is the Surprise Stadium which hosts spring training games for the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Ashton Ranch is also located just minutes from the Surprise Aquatics Center and the Surprise Recreational area, which includes: the Surprise Park, the Surprise Lake, Tennis and Racquet Complex, a baseball field and a public library. This home is ready for you to make it yours! Call Mary today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14731 W Gelding Dr have any available units?
14731 W Gelding Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14731 W Gelding Dr have?
Some of 14731 W Gelding Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14731 W Gelding Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14731 W Gelding Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14731 W Gelding Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14731 W Gelding Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14731 W Gelding Dr offer parking?
No, 14731 W Gelding Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14731 W Gelding Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14731 W Gelding Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14731 W Gelding Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14731 W Gelding Dr has a pool.
Does 14731 W Gelding Dr have accessible units?
No, 14731 W Gelding Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14731 W Gelding Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14731 W Gelding Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14731 W Gelding Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14731 W Gelding Dr has units with air conditioning.
