14731 W Gelding Dr

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has an open living area with 10' ceilings that make this home feel even more spacious. Split floor plan with north/south exposure is located in the Ashton Ranch Community. New Carpet!! New carpet (in great room and bedrooms) with tile in bathrooms, laundry and kitchen The eat in kitchen has granite tile countertops, pantry & breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet and shower with its own access to backyard. Living room and all bedrooms have ceiling fans too. This home has tons of storage and a spacious backyard with covered patio. The Ashton Ranch Community has 13 landscaped greenbelts located throughout the community, along with two parks, and three community pools and spas. The community pools are available for use only by the residents of Ashton Ranch. Just across the street from Ashton Ranch is the Surprise Stadium which hosts spring training games for the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Ashton Ranch is also located just minutes from the Surprise Aquatics Center and the Surprise Recreational area, which includes: the Surprise Park, the Surprise Lake, Tennis and Racquet Complex, a baseball field and a public library. This home is ready for you to make it yours! Call Mary today to schedule your showing.