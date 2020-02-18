14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14

Amenities

in unit laundry pool tennis court furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer. The property is located in the beautiful community of Sun Village. Sun Village features resort style living at its finest with many amenities to chose from such as, a community pool with waterfall, pickle ball, tennis, golf, live entertainment, public restaurant, hair salon, and a movie library. This is an age restricted community 55+. Contact Rembrandt Realty for pricing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805670)