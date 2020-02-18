All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14

14300 W Bell Rd · (623) 815-4620
Location

14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
tennis court
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer. The property is located in the beautiful community of Sun Village. Sun Village features resort style living at its finest with many amenities to chose from such as, a community pool with waterfall, pickle ball, tennis, golf, live entertainment, public restaurant, hair salon, and a movie library. This is an age restricted community 55+. Contact Rembrandt Realty for pricing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have any available units?
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have?
Some of 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 pet-friendly?
No, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 offer parking?
No, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 does not offer parking.
Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have a pool?
Yes, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 has a pool.
Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
