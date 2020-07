Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SIERRA VERDE IN SURPRISE! - 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SIERRA VERDE HAS TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES! CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND NORTH BEDROOM, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES, INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER (FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY), DESERT FRONT YARD AND LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS! **NO PETS ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4931725)