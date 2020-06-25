13668 N 149TH Drive

13668 North 149th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379 Marley Park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom with a Den/4th Bedroom in Marley Park. Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances. Tile flooring throughout large living room. Huge master bedroom with large master bathroom. Carpets in the bedrooms. Expanded paver patio with view of amazing backyard complete with artificial grass. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
