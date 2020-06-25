13668 N 149TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom with a Den/4th Bedroom in Marley Park. Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances. Tile flooring throughout large living room. Huge master bedroom with large master bathroom. Carpets in the bedrooms. Expanded paver patio with view of amazing backyard complete with artificial grass. A must see!