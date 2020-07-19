13530 North 177th Drive

Amenities

Come check out this beautiful move in ready remodeled single level 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,261 sq. ft. home with a Pool! LOADED with Upgrades! Located on a corner lot next to huge greenbelt off of the 303 & Waddell Rd. in the beautiful "Mountanside" Community! This home has it all! Located on an oversized lot next to a huge greenbelt and tot lot this makes the perfect home! Enjoy the cozy covered patio in the front of the home. Inside features vaulted ceilings, beautiful two tone interior paint, granite countertops, STAINLESS steel appliances, upgraded ceiling fans, light fixtures, window coverings, interior paneled doors, and much more! Walk out back and enjoy the Arizona Sunsets in this oasis like backyard featuring a nice covered patio, and a pristine swimming pool perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the other community amenities including biking and walking paths, and a children's playground!



***Pool Service Included With the Rent***



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.