Last updated March 19 2019

13530 North 177th Drive

13530 North 177th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13530 North 177th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this beautiful move in ready remodeled single level 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,261 sq. ft. home with a Pool! LOADED with Upgrades! Located on a corner lot next to huge greenbelt off of the 303 & Waddell Rd. in the beautiful "Mountanside" Community! This home has it all! Located on an oversized lot next to a huge greenbelt and tot lot this makes the perfect home! Enjoy the cozy covered patio in the front of the home. Inside features vaulted ceilings, beautiful two tone interior paint, granite countertops, STAINLESS steel appliances, upgraded ceiling fans, light fixtures, window coverings, interior paneled doors, and much more! Walk out back and enjoy the Arizona Sunsets in this oasis like backyard featuring a nice covered patio, and a pristine swimming pool perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the other community amenities including biking and walking paths, and a children's playground!

***Pool Service Included With the Rent***

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13530 North 177th Drive have any available units?
13530 North 177th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13530 North 177th Drive have?
Some of 13530 North 177th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13530 North 177th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13530 North 177th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13530 North 177th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13530 North 177th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13530 North 177th Drive offer parking?
No, 13530 North 177th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13530 North 177th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13530 North 177th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13530 North 177th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13530 North 177th Drive has a pool.
Does 13530 North 177th Drive have accessible units?
No, 13530 North 177th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13530 North 177th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13530 North 177th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13530 North 177th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13530 North 177th Drive has units with air conditioning.
