13365 W Canyon Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! - Spacious one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! Home features large living room and family room and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also features a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, a large walk in closet in the master, a covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the month rent. Pets ok with approval and an extra deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4584594)