Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13365 W Canyon Creek Dr

13365 West Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13365 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! - Spacious one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! Home features large living room and family room and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also features a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, a large walk in closet in the master, a covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the month rent. Pets ok with approval and an extra deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4584594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have any available units?
13365 W Canyon Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have?
Some of 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13365 W Canyon Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13365 W Canyon Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
