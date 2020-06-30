All apartments in Surprise
12785 N 151st Dr.

12785 N 151st Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12785 N 151st Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
basketball court
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Very popular Marley Park subdivisions - Marley Park! Very nice home on a corner lot with side courtyard and side load garage. This fabulous Neighborhood includes a large 45 acre public park with a 1600 seat amphitheater, splash & play, soccer fields, basketball courts, and 9 themed parks just Marley Park! Great home for the money! $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $10 monthly admin fee, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. rental tax of 2.2% Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12785 N 151st Dr. have any available units?
12785 N 151st Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12785 N 151st Dr. have?
Some of 12785 N 151st Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12785 N 151st Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12785 N 151st Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12785 N 151st Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12785 N 151st Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12785 N 151st Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12785 N 151st Dr. offers parking.
Does 12785 N 151st Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12785 N 151st Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12785 N 151st Dr. have a pool?
No, 12785 N 151st Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12785 N 151st Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12785 N 151st Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12785 N 151st Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12785 N 151st Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12785 N 151st Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12785 N 151st Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

