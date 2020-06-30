12785 N 151st Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage basketball court media room courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court courtyard parking garage media room

Very popular Marley Park subdivisions - Marley Park! Very nice home on a corner lot with side courtyard and side load garage. This fabulous Neighborhood includes a large 45 acre public park with a 1600 seat amphitheater, splash & play, soccer fields, basketball courts, and 9 themed parks just Marley Park! Great home for the money! $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $10 monthly admin fee, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. rental tax of 2.2% Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3865294)