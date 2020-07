Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 3bd/2ba home in the great neighborhood within easy walking distance of Rancho Gabriela Elementary school. Upgraded cabinets with granite counter tops, island and all black appliances in kitchen and tile in all the right places. A Grassy backyard and covered patio make it easy to enjoy your time outdoors. No extra fees on this one, and rent already includes the Surprise rental tax. No smoking.