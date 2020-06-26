11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court

Amenities

Rent or Rent-to-own opportunity in Surprise. Newer built home, with new paint and carpet, and some nice upgrades including some new tile plank flooring and a remodeled master bath shower. Option to buy is for $249,900 and is fixed for 12 months, with an option to renew for another 12 months - call to ask about terms for a 24 month option. Rent-to-own with $5,000 down and a monthly payment of $1450/mo with $250/mo going toward the purchase price.



To rent without rent-to-own is $1550/mo with a security deposit of 1 month to 1.5 months of rent - depending on your credit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.