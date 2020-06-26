All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court

11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent or Rent-to-own opportunity in Surprise. Newer built home, with new paint and carpet, and some nice upgrades including some new tile plank flooring and a remodeled master bath shower. Option to buy is for $249,900 and is fixed for 12 months, with an option to renew for another 12 months - call to ask about terms for a 24 month option. Rent-to-own with $5,000 down and a monthly payment of $1450/mo with $250/mo going toward the purchase price.

To rent without rent-to-own is $1550/mo with a security deposit of 1 month to 1.5 months of rent - depending on your credit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court have any available units?
11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court currently offering any rent specials?
11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court is pet friendly.
Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court offer parking?
No, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court does not offer parking.
Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court have a pool?
No, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court does not have a pool.
Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court have accessible units?
No, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11622 West Bradshaw Mountain Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College