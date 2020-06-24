9914 W CONCHO Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Available May 1 - Dec 31, 2019. Beautifully remodeled home directly backing to the Union Hills Golf Course 3rd green/4th tee. Fully furnished with everything you could need, just bring your suitcase and move in! Available May 1st through December 31st 2019. Excellent location just minutes from the 101 for easy access to shopping, dining, and sporting events. Large master bedroom and two guest bedrooms, one with queen bed, the other has pull out sofa. Golf cart in garage is NOT available for use. One parking space in garage available.