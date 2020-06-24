All apartments in Sun City
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

9914 W CONCHO Circle

9914 North Concho Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9914 North Concho Circle, Sun City, AZ 85373
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 1 - Dec 31, 2019. Beautifully remodeled home directly backing to the Union Hills Golf Course 3rd green/4th tee. Fully furnished with everything you could need, just bring your suitcase and move in! Available May 1st through December 31st 2019. Excellent location just minutes from the 101 for easy access to shopping, dining, and sporting events. Large master bedroom and two guest bedrooms, one with queen bed, the other has pull out sofa. Golf cart in garage is NOT available for use. One parking space in garage available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have any available units?
9914 W CONCHO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have?
Some of 9914 W CONCHO Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 W CONCHO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9914 W CONCHO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 W CONCHO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9914 W CONCHO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9914 W CONCHO Circle offers parking.
Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 W CONCHO Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have a pool?
No, 9914 W CONCHO Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have accessible units?
No, 9914 W CONCHO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9914 W CONCHO Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9914 W CONCHO Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9914 W CONCHO Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
