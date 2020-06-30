All apartments in Sun City
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

9807 West Emberwood Drive

9807 West Emberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9807 West Emberwood Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
9807 West Emberwood Drive Sun City, Arizona 85351 - Adorable home in Del Webb community. This 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home is loaded with charm and curb appeal. Mature, low maintenance landscaping and sparkling swimming pool (Pool Service Included!). Inside you will find newer carpet in the living area and bedrooms and tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen features double ovens, built in microwave and cooktop. Family room offers a cozy fireplace and great view of the backyard. Master bedroom suite includes a spacious walk in closet, an en-suite bathroom and separate exit to screened in patio. Bonus laundry room has a LOT of space and is perfect to double as a craft room, fitness room, or home office. Large enclosed screened patio overlooks pool and lush backyard. Two car garage with built in cabinetry is great for storage! Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5487532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have any available units?
9807 West Emberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have?
Some of 9807 West Emberwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 West Emberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9807 West Emberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 West Emberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9807 West Emberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9807 West Emberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 West Emberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9807 West Emberwood Drive has a pool.
Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9807 West Emberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9807 West Emberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9807 West Emberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9807 West Emberwood Drive has units with air conditioning.

