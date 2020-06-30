Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

9807 West Emberwood Drive Sun City, Arizona 85351 - Adorable home in Del Webb community. This 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home is loaded with charm and curb appeal. Mature, low maintenance landscaping and sparkling swimming pool (Pool Service Included!). Inside you will find newer carpet in the living area and bedrooms and tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen features double ovens, built in microwave and cooktop. Family room offers a cozy fireplace and great view of the backyard. Master bedroom suite includes a spacious walk in closet, an en-suite bathroom and separate exit to screened in patio. Bonus laundry room has a LOT of space and is perfect to double as a craft room, fitness room, or home office. Large enclosed screened patio overlooks pool and lush backyard. Two car garage with built in cabinetry is great for storage! Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5487532)