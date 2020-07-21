All apartments in Sun City
19434 N Signal Butte Cir

19434 North Signal Butte Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19434 North Signal Butte Circle, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Sun City rental with attached guest house! This 2-bed, 1 bath home has an eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances, lots of natural light, custom cabinets and backsplash! Remodeled bathroom with double vanity. Entire home is tiled. The guest house is a perfect 1 room with its own small kitchen and full-size fridge. Awesome workspace in the 2-car garage with tons of cabinets. Beautifully manicured walled backyard with lots of shade. This home is also equipped with solar; you do nothing with it except save money! Close to everything. Call us today for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have any available units?
19434 N Signal Butte Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have?
Some of 19434 N Signal Butte Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19434 N Signal Butte Cir currently offering any rent specials?
19434 N Signal Butte Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19434 N Signal Butte Cir pet-friendly?
No, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir offer parking?
Yes, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir offers parking.
Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have a pool?
Yes, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir has a pool.
Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have accessible units?
No, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 19434 N Signal Butte Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19434 N Signal Butte Cir has units with air conditioning.
