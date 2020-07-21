19434 N Signal Butte Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing Sun City rental with attached guest house! This 2-bed, 1 bath home has an eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances, lots of natural light, custom cabinets and backsplash! Remodeled bathroom with double vanity. Entire home is tiled. The guest house is a perfect 1 room with its own small kitchen and full-size fridge. Awesome workspace in the 2-car garage with tons of cabinets. Beautifully manicured walled backyard with lots of shade. This home is also equipped with solar; you do nothing with it except save money! Close to everything. Call us today for a viewing!