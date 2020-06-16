19017 N PALO VERDE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings. It has a warm and homey feel to it the minute you cross the threshold! Spacious 2 BR / 2 BA with office w/ Murphy bed! Large living room, formal dining room, cozy family room. Upgraded kitchen and appliances. Both bedrooms with king beds so your guests can be comfortable. Screened-in patio and huge cul-de-sac lot to give you a lot of privacy, just off Palo Verde. Warm, inviting fireplace if you need it! Seasonal rentals are hard to come by later in the year, and this owner just signed up, so it will go fast! Call before it is booked