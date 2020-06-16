All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

19017 N PALO VERDE Drive

19017 North Palo Verde Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

19017 North Palo Verde Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings. It has a warm and homey feel to it the minute you cross the threshold! Spacious 2 BR / 2 BA with office w/ Murphy bed! Large living room, formal dining room, cozy family room. Upgraded kitchen and appliances. Both bedrooms with king beds so your guests can be comfortable. Screened-in patio and huge cul-de-sac lot to give you a lot of privacy, just off Palo Verde. Warm, inviting fireplace if you need it! Seasonal rentals are hard to come by later in the year, and this owner just signed up, so it will go fast! Call before it is booked

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have any available units?
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have?
Some of 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive does offer parking.
Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have a pool?
No, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19017 N PALO VERDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
