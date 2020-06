Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful 55 and older residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just off of Bell in Sun City. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been gently lived in and features fantastic flooring throughout, a bonus office nook, and low maintenance desert landscaping leaving you to enjoy the outdoors from the nice Arizona room. 12 month minimum lease is required. This home IS FURNISHED. NO PETS. **$200 of Security Deposit is non-refundable Admin Fee**