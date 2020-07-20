17404 N 99TH Avenue

Amenities

Resort Like Setting in this beautiful Sun City complex (The Heritage Condos) with secure entrance, gated parking and elevator service. This 3rd floor END unit overlooks the common area via a large balcony. 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms separated by the great room. Wood laminate flooring in Living Room. First level of complex offers expansive area for entertaining and a kitchen for your personal use. Exercise room keeps you healthy. This is the perfect experience you want in Sun City, Arizona! Lease payment includes Expanded Cable, Water, and trash service. Minimum one year lease commitment. At least one resident must be 55. $45 credit check fee per person. All adults apply online Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check. One time Admin fee $200.00. WON'T LAST.