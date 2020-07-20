All apartments in Sun City
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

17404 N 99TH Avenue

17404 North 99th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17404 North 99th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

Resort Like Setting in this beautiful Sun City complex (The Heritage Condos) with secure entrance, gated parking and elevator service. This 3rd floor END unit overlooks the common area via a large balcony. 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms separated by the great room. Wood laminate flooring in Living Room. First level of complex offers expansive area for entertaining and a kitchen for your personal use. Exercise room keeps you healthy. This is the perfect experience you want in Sun City, Arizona! Lease payment includes Expanded Cable, Water, and trash service. Minimum one year lease commitment. At least one resident must be 55. $45 credit check fee per person. All adults apply online Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check. One time Admin fee $200.00. WON'T LAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have any available units?
17404 N 99TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have?
Some of 17404 N 99TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17404 N 99TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17404 N 99TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17404 N 99TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17404 N 99TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17404 N 99TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17404 N 99TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 17404 N 99TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17404 N 99TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17404 N 99TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17404 N 99TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17404 N 99TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
