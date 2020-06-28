All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 11189 West Cameo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
11189 West Cameo Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

11189 West Cameo Drive

11189 West Cameo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11189 West Cameo Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1299 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $133 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1166.

A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath 1-carport home located in the 55+ community of Sun City is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for relaxing in your own space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11189 West Cameo Drive have any available units?
11189 West Cameo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11189 West Cameo Drive have?
Some of 11189 West Cameo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11189 West Cameo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11189 West Cameo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11189 West Cameo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11189 West Cameo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11189 West Cameo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11189 West Cameo Drive offers parking.
Does 11189 West Cameo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11189 West Cameo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11189 West Cameo Drive have a pool?
No, 11189 West Cameo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11189 West Cameo Drive have accessible units?
No, 11189 West Cameo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11189 West Cameo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11189 West Cameo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11189 West Cameo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11189 West Cameo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College