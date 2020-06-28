11189 West Cameo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1299 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $133 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1166.



A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath 1-carport home located in the 55+ community of Sun City is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for relaxing in your own space! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.