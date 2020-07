Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Updated rental with POOL in Sun City, New Cabinets in kitchen and Baths, Granite Counter tops kick boards. Fresh interior paint all new flooring, New lighting...the list goes on and on... This home is open light bright and spacious! Very large Bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Large private Front covered patio and Huge covered Back Patio, Perfect for entertaining. Large Diving Pool perfect to cool down on our Hot Arizona Summer Days.