Sun City, AZ
10421 W Salem Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:38 AM

10421 W Salem Drive

10421 West Salem Drive · (480) 329-3739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished. Easy to maintain desert landscaped yard with large covered patio with patio furniture. Kitchen features plenty of counter top and cabinet space, ceramic top stove, dishwasher, stove top microwave, refrigerator and separate pantry. Large living room and separate formal dining area. Oversized laundry room with cabinets for storage, separate sink and washing machine and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 W Salem Drive have any available units?
10421 W Salem Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10421 W Salem Drive have?
Some of 10421 W Salem Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 W Salem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10421 W Salem Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 W Salem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10421 W Salem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10421 W Salem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10421 W Salem Drive does offer parking.
Does 10421 W Salem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 W Salem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 W Salem Drive have a pool?
No, 10421 W Salem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10421 W Salem Drive have accessible units?
No, 10421 W Salem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 W Salem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10421 W Salem Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10421 W Salem Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10421 W Salem Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
