10421 W Salem Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished. Easy to maintain desert landscaped yard with large covered patio with patio furniture. Kitchen features plenty of counter top and cabinet space, ceramic top stove, dishwasher, stove top microwave, refrigerator and separate pantry. Large living room and separate formal dining area. Oversized laundry room with cabinets for storage, separate sink and washing machine and dryer included.