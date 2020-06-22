All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
10413 W Oak Ridge Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

10413 W Oak Ridge Dr

10413 West Oak Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10413 West Oak Ridge Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with double garage ready for your vacation in sunny Arizona. Living and dining rooms, full kitchen appliances along with full-sized washer/dryer and utility sink. Lovely covered patio with table,chairs and grill. Close to rec center, golfing, shopping and hospital. This home is located in an adult only 55+ age restricted community. Available 12/1/2020 - 4/30/2021. Photos from previous vacancy. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have any available units?
10413 W Oak Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have?
Some of 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10413 W Oak Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10413 W Oak Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
