Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle

10122 W Willow Creek Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10122 W Willow Creek Cir, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Annapolis model located in this wonderful resort style community! This desirable 2 bedrm plan features a spacious family rm with a bright & open kitchen featuring views of the back yard, plenty of counter space, double ovens, built-in microwave, new dishwasher & french door refrigerator. The spacious master suite features plantation shutters, private bath & walk-in closet. The large second bedroom has a walk-in closet as well. Neutral paint colors w/tile in the family rm, kitchen & baths; new ceiling fans; new garage door opener; new hot water tank; and included washer & dryer are just some of the extras! Relax on your large covered patio overlooking the private back yard w/desert landscaping & two citrus trees. All conveniently located close to rec centers, shopping & dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have any available units?
10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have?
Some of 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle offers parking.
Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have a pool?
No, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have accessible units?
No, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
