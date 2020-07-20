10122 W WILLOW CREEK Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Annapolis model located in this wonderful resort style community! This desirable 2 bedrm plan features a spacious family rm with a bright & open kitchen featuring views of the back yard, plenty of counter space, double ovens, built-in microwave, new dishwasher & french door refrigerator. The spacious master suite features plantation shutters, private bath & walk-in closet. The large second bedroom has a walk-in closet as well. Neutral paint colors w/tile in the family rm, kitchen & baths; new ceiling fans; new garage door opener; new hot water tank; and included washer & dryer are just some of the extras! Relax on your large covered patio overlooking the private back yard w/desert landscaping & two citrus trees. All conveniently located close to rec centers, shopping & dining!