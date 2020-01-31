19043 N CAMINO DEL SOL

Amenities

Available now through December! Very nice seasonal rental! This newly renovated, fully furnished home comes with two very spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an attached oversized 1 car garage, and a private enclosed courtyard with BBQ. Everything you need is provided including linens, towels, dishes, and new kitchen appliances and Keurig Coffee Machine. Just bring your toothbrush! The kitchen has custom cabinets with a pony wall opening to the living room. This home comes with over 1400 square feet of living space, not your average small condo. Nicely furnished with 2 flat screen TV's. This is the first year this home is available for seasonal rentals and the modern touches, popcorn ceiling removed, and neutral colors will make this a popular winter rental, year after year.