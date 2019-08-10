All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:55 PM

13610 W GEMSTONE Drive

13610 West Gemstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13610 West Gemstone Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
This is NOT a vacation rental. Minimum 12 month lease required. IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, Malibu model home located on a quite corner lot in Sun City West. This well maintained home is approx 1,024 sf & boasts tons of upgrades: NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEWER AC, NEW TILE FLOORING, NEW BATHROOM SINKS & FRESH PAINT inside & out! UPDATED eat in kitchen w/ granite counters, tiled back splash & newer appliances. Inside laundry rm w/ washer/dryer & extra fridge! 2 car garage w/ storage cabs. And don't forget all the great amenities this 55+ community offers: golfing, swimming, tennis, fitness centers, auto, metal & wood shops plus SO MUCH MORE! Minimum 12 month lease. Home is in adult community. 1 person in household must be 55+. Owner is licensed AZ real estate agent. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have any available units?
13610 W GEMSTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have?
Some of 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13610 W GEMSTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have a pool?
No, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13610 W GEMSTONE Drive has units with air conditioning.
