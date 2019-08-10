13610 W GEMSTONE Drive

Amenities

This is NOT a vacation rental. Minimum 12 month lease required. IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, Malibu model home located on a quite corner lot in Sun City West. This well maintained home is approx 1,024 sf & boasts tons of upgrades: NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEWER AC, NEW TILE FLOORING, NEW BATHROOM SINKS & FRESH PAINT inside & out! UPDATED eat in kitchen w/ granite counters, tiled back splash & newer appliances. Inside laundry rm w/ washer/dryer & extra fridge! 2 car garage w/ storage cabs. And don't forget all the great amenities this 55+ community offers: golfing, swimming, tennis, fitness centers, auto, metal & wood shops plus SO MUCH MORE! Minimum 12 month lease. Home is in adult community. 1 person in household must be 55+. Owner is licensed AZ real estate agent. Sorry, no pets.