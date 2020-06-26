All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

4582 West Crescent Road

4582 W Crescent Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4582 W Crescent Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**OCCUPIED THROUGH MAY**
Gorgeous home in Queen Creek! Upgrades through out! Very Energy Efficient, 9' High Flat Ceilings, Granite, Large Tile, Upgraded plush Carpet, Upgraded Appliances, WhirlPool* Black Appliances, Moen* Chateau Faucets, Crown Molding On Cabinetry, Garden Tub, Fully Landscaped Front & Back, Mountain Views, Back Side of Subdivision for Privacy, 2 Car Garage with Opener, Perfect home!

Call Shannon @ (480) 568-2666 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available 6/3/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4582 West Crescent Road have any available units?
4582 West Crescent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 4582 West Crescent Road have?
Some of 4582 West Crescent Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4582 West Crescent Road currently offering any rent specials?
4582 West Crescent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4582 West Crescent Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4582 West Crescent Road is pet friendly.
Does 4582 West Crescent Road offer parking?
Yes, 4582 West Crescent Road offers parking.
Does 4582 West Crescent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4582 West Crescent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4582 West Crescent Road have a pool?
Yes, 4582 West Crescent Road has a pool.
Does 4582 West Crescent Road have accessible units?
No, 4582 West Crescent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4582 West Crescent Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4582 West Crescent Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4582 West Crescent Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4582 West Crescent Road has units with air conditioning.
