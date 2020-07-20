All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

21985 E. Rosa Rd.

21985 East Rosa Road · No Longer Available
Location

21985 East Rosa Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Crismon Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
garage
media room
volleyball court
AMAZING 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Rental Home with Basement - Contact Leasing Agent Russ Runyan ~ Call or text 480-489-5450

MUST SEE this amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with 5,242 sq. ft. on a + acre lot. The amazing finished basement with a home theater room will be perfect for your family! You will also find 2 fireplaces, a 3-car garage, beautiful kitchen with an island and a breakfast bar with gorgeous granite counter tops and upgraded maple cabinets. The home includes an over-sized open great room with a large formal living room/dining room. The huge Master bedroom features a sitting room and a walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate tub and shower and dual vanities. The huge backyard has a large covered patio on greenbelt with block and wrought iron view fence. There are 3 Community Playgrounds, B-Ball & Sand Volleyball Courts. Close to Elem & Jr High. Queen Creek HS just 4 blocks away. Huge new shopping center 1/4 mile away. Lowes, Kohls, Super Wal Mart & Target, Circuit City, Harkins Theater & more! (More photos coming) Call now for an appointment to view this amazing home! Please view the home before applying.

Contact Leasing Agent Russ Runyan ~ Call or text 480-489-5450

(RLNE4764398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

