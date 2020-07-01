21560 E CALLE DE FLORES

Amenities

This 3 bed, 2 bathroom home is nestled along the golf course in Villages at Queen Creek. Enjoy the open floor plan which features a spacious living room open the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a gas range and lots of windows let in bright natural light. This home features upgraded flooring with wood-look laminate or travertine tiles throughout and once the work is done will have fresh paint throughout as well! Come home and relax on the covered patio and enjoy all this home and community has to offer.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1075/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin/