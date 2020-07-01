All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

21560 E CALLE DE FLORES --

21560 East Calle De Flores · No Longer Available
Location

21560 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bed, 2 bathroom home is nestled along the golf course in Villages at Queen Creek. Enjoy the open floor plan which features a spacious living room open the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a gas range and lots of windows let in bright natural light. This home features upgraded flooring with wood-look laminate or travertine tiles throughout and once the work is done will have fresh paint throughout as well! Come home and relax on the covered patio and enjoy all this home and community has to offer.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1075/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have any available units?
21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have?
Some of 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- currently offering any rent specials?
21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- pet-friendly?
No, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- offer parking?
No, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not offer parking.
Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have a pool?
No, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not have a pool.
Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have accessible units?
No, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not have accessible units.
Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 21560 E CALLE DE FLORES -- does not have units with air conditioning.

