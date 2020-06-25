21127 East Avenida Del Valle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available June 10th. 1ST AVAILABLE VIEWING FOR THIS HOME IS WED. MAY 29TH AT 12:30PM. Home is occupied. This Beautiful Two Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is located in Indigo Trails in Queen Creek. If offers over 2200 of living space. The Main Living Area is open and inviting, den is perfect for a home office without feeling closed off from the rest of the home. The eat in kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and laminate countertops. The upstairs has a wide hallway to access the 4 bedrooms and the laundry room. Master bedroom offers a walk in closet. Carpet and wood painted flooring throughout. The backyard overlooks a greenbelt and is fenced with artificial turf and 2 sheds. Pool and park in the community. Washer/Dryer/Frig included Small dogs with $300 per deposit per pet. Terms: Rent 1595.00 + 4% tpt, Sec Dep %1595, $150 one time set up fee, $55 app fee per adult Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental history, no evictions.