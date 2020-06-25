All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21127 East Avenida Del Valle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21127 East Avenida Del Valle
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

21127 East Avenida Del Valle

21127 East Avenida Del Valle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21127 East Avenida Del Valle, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 10th. 1ST AVAILABLE VIEWING FOR THIS HOME IS WED. MAY 29TH AT 12:30PM. Home is occupied. This Beautiful Two Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is located in Indigo Trails in Queen Creek. If offers over 2200 of living space. The Main Living Area is open and inviting, den is perfect for a home office without feeling closed off from the rest of the home. The eat in kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and laminate countertops. The upstairs has a wide hallway to access the 4 bedrooms and the laundry room. Master bedroom offers a walk in closet. Carpet and wood painted flooring throughout. The backyard overlooks a greenbelt and is fenced with artificial turf and 2 sheds. Pool and park in the community. Washer/Dryer/Frig included Small dogs with $300 per deposit per pet. Terms: Rent 1595.00 + 4% tpt, Sec Dep %1595, $150 one time set up fee, $55 app fee per adult Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental history, no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have any available units?
21127 East Avenida Del Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have?
Some of 21127 East Avenida Del Valle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21127 East Avenida Del Valle currently offering any rent specials?
21127 East Avenida Del Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21127 East Avenida Del Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle is pet friendly.
Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle offer parking?
No, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle does not offer parking.
Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have a pool?
Yes, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle has a pool.
Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have accessible units?
No, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have units with dishwashers?
No, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21127 East Avenida Del Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21127 East Avenida Del Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College