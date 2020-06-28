1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming single level Home, this 4 bedroom split floor plan has a spacious Great Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite counters with decorative rock back splash. Flooring is 18 inch diagonal tile, window coverings and fans through out.Spacious Master bedroom with a walk in closet and full attached bathroom with double sinks. The three other bedrooms share a bathroom with upgraded tile accents. Enjoy the low maintenance yards both front and back. Covered back patio with ceiling fan for your outdoor enjoyment. Fantastic location close to the Queen Creek shopping, Native, Walmart, Freddy's, Starbucks and more.