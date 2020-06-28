All apartments in Queen Creek
1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive

1795 W Desert Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1795 W Desert Canyon Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming single level Home, this 4 bedroom split floor plan has a spacious Great Room. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite counters with decorative rock back splash. Flooring is 18 inch diagonal tile, window coverings and fans through out.Spacious Master bedroom with a walk in closet and full attached bathroom with double sinks. The three other bedrooms share a bathroom with upgraded tile accents. Enjoy the low maintenance yards both front and back. Covered back patio with ceiling fan for your outdoor enjoyment. Fantastic location close to the Queen Creek shopping, Native, Walmart, Freddy's, Starbucks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have any available units?
1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
