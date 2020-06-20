740 S Montezuma Street

Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with huge covered deck and gorgeous views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. This home is surrounded by large trees giving you the feel of a rural setting yet you are just 1 mile from the historic Prescott Courthouse Square. Nice kitchen with tile counter top, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. The living room has a cozy wood stove and direct access to the deck. Washer/dryer included. Minutes to grocery stores, entertainment, schools and medical.