Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

740 S Montezuma Street

740 South Montezuma Street · (928) 776-0337
Location

740 South Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with huge covered deck and gorgeous views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. This home is surrounded by large trees giving you the feel of a rural setting yet you are just 1 mile from the historic Prescott Courthouse Square. Nice kitchen with tile counter top, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. The living room has a cozy wood stove and direct access to the deck. Washer/dryer included. Minutes to grocery stores, entertainment, schools and medical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 S Montezuma Street have any available units?
740 S Montezuma Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 740 S Montezuma Street have?
Some of 740 S Montezuma Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 S Montezuma Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 S Montezuma Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 S Montezuma Street pet-friendly?
No, 740 S Montezuma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 740 S Montezuma Street offer parking?
No, 740 S Montezuma Street does not offer parking.
Does 740 S Montezuma Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 S Montezuma Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 S Montezuma Street have a pool?
No, 740 S Montezuma Street does not have a pool.
Does 740 S Montezuma Street have accessible units?
No, 740 S Montezuma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 S Montezuma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 S Montezuma Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 S Montezuma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 S Montezuma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
