705 Cone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this charming Vacation Rental in the Pines of Prescott AZ. Just a little over a mile to the town square where you will find shopping, concerts, art shows, restaurants, etc. Come and enjoy all the comforts of home in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom cottage that sleeps four. There is a large covered patio perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing. Fully furnished, all utilities included, cable TV, WIFI and a land line as well.



Pricing;

WInter: $1,500 per month.

Summer: $1,600 per month.

Cleaning Fee: $200

Prices subject to change. Minimum 30 day reservation.

1 Bed/1 Bath approx. 750 sq. ft. vacation rental single family residence with a covered carport.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.



AAO Only.