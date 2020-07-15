705 Cone Drive

Amenities
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing
Please call the office to check for availability.
BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this charming Vacation Rental in the Pines of Prescott AZ. Just a little over a mile to the town square where you will find shopping, concerts, art shows, restaurants, etc. Come and enjoy all the comforts of home in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom cottage that sleeps four. There is a large covered patio perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing. Fully furnished, all utilities included, cable TV, WIFI and a land line as well.
Pricing;
WInter: $1,500 per month.
Summer: $1,600 per month.
Cleaning Fee: $200
Prices subject to change. Minimum 30 day reservation.
1 Bed/1 Bath approx. 750 sq. ft. vacation rental single family residence with a covered carport.
Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.
AAO Only.