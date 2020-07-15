All apartments in Prescott
705 Cone Drive
705 Cone Drive

705 Cone Drive · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Cone Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this charming Vacation Rental in the Pines of Prescott AZ. Just a little over a mile to the town square where you will find shopping, concerts, art shows, restaurants, etc. Come and enjoy all the comforts of home in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom cottage that sleeps four. There is a large covered patio perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing. Fully furnished, all utilities included, cable TV, WIFI and a land line as well.

Pricing;
WInter: $1,500 per month.
Summer: $1,600 per month.
Cleaning Fee: $200
Prices subject to change. Minimum 30 day reservation.
1 Bed/1 Bath approx. 750 sq. ft. vacation rental single family residence with a covered carport.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.

AAO Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

