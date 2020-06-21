6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet. Water, Sewer, Trash and Basic Cable are included in the rent. Off street parking - two cars MAX. Detached single car garage.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

MAX 2 pets allowed over 3yrs, no yard - $50/mo pet rent, deposits and insurance required.

6 month lease at $1,350/mo+tax

12 month lease at $1,295/mo+tax



