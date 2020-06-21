All apartments in Prescott
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109

6145 Antelope Villa Circle · (928) 848-6084
Location

6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet. Water, Sewer, Trash and Basic Cable are included in the rent. Off street parking - two cars MAX. Detached single car garage.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com
MAX 2 pets allowed over 3yrs, no yard - $50/mo pet rent, deposits and insurance required.
6 month lease at $1,350/mo+tax
12 month lease at $1,295/mo+tax

(RLNE5835402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have any available units?
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have?
Some of 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 is pet friendly.
Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 does offer parking.
Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have a pool?
No, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 does not have a pool.
Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109 does not have units with air conditioning.
