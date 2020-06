Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Great short-term fully furnished rental. 1 month min to max of 12 mos. Dog friendly with Owner approval. All new flooring. Beautiful yard - fully fenced in backyard. All on one level. Mature shade trees. Great location - centrally located. Rent includes all utilities, furniture and yard maintenance. Great place to stay while your home is being built or even looking for a new home. Vacation here as well!