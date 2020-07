4618 Prairie Trail

Amenities

: GREAT HOME IN YAVAPAI HILLS * 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS, 3,844 SQ FT, 3 CAR GARAGE * OPEN FLOOR PLAN * WOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT * LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIREPLACE * A CHEFS DREAM KITCHEN * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * UPGRADED APPLIANCES * SPACIOUS ALDER CABINETS * WATER SOFTENER * DINING AREA * FORMAL DINING ROOM * OFFICE *LAUNDRY ROOM * LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH ON-SUITE * LOWER LEVEL LARGE FAMILY ROOM * GUEST ROOM 2 HAS IT'S OWN EXTERIOR DOOR AND BATHROOM * LARGE COVERED DECKS ON EACH LEVEL * THIS IS A GORGEOUS HOME WITH SO MUCH TO OFFER * VACANT AND MOVE IN READY * COME VISIT US TODAY!