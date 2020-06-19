All apartments in Prescott
Location

440 South Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 S. Alarcon Street · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
440 S. Alarcon Street Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom Home in Downtown Prescott with Beautiful Thumb Butte Views! - Rent this cute downtown home that was built in 1951 and is just minutes from the courthouse square. This 1,447 square foot home features tons of character. There is an open entry way, dining area and living room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, as well as a three quarter bathroom, and plenty of storage. There is also a office/den with built in shelving. The kitchen features a gas range, wall oven and a large pantry. There is also a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. The exterior features a single car carport and plenty of extra off street parking, covered back deck, plenty of patio space and It is located on a fantastic terraced lot with mature trees and fantastic views of Thumb Butte.

HOA: None

Heating: Radiant baseboard.
Cooling: Evaporative Cooler and Window A/C unit.

Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range, wall oven, dish washer, disposal, and laundry (units are included).

Utilities: Tenant Pays.
Electric APS.
Natural Gas Unisource.
Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms:
No smoking anywhere on the property.
Pet Negotiable. 1 pet allowed per owners discretion, under 25 lbs. No Cats, birds or reptiles.
Insurance restrictions: dangerous breeds and dogs with bite history.
No college students.
6 month - Year lease.
Renters insurance required.
2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.
Wi-fi and ADT security system is included in the rent and is not to be disconnected or adjusted by the tenant.
Shed in front is locked and for owner use only.
Gate on North side of the house will remain locked and is not for tenant use for access.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$100 administrative fee.
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable)

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

Call Rent Right today at 928-771-0308 to schedule a showing.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3776077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 S. Alarcon Street have any available units?
440 S. Alarcon Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 S. Alarcon Street have?
Some of 440 S. Alarcon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 S. Alarcon Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 S. Alarcon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 S. Alarcon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 S. Alarcon Street is pet friendly.
Does 440 S. Alarcon Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 S. Alarcon Street does offer parking.
Does 440 S. Alarcon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 S. Alarcon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 S. Alarcon Street have a pool?
No, 440 S. Alarcon Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 S. Alarcon Street have accessible units?
No, 440 S. Alarcon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 S. Alarcon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 S. Alarcon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 S. Alarcon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 S. Alarcon Street has units with air conditioning.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
