440 S. Alarcon Street Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom Home in Downtown Prescott with Beautiful Thumb Butte Views! - Rent this cute downtown home that was built in 1951 and is just minutes from the courthouse square. This 1,447 square foot home features tons of character. There is an open entry way, dining area and living room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, as well as a three quarter bathroom, and plenty of storage. There is also a office/den with built in shelving. The kitchen features a gas range, wall oven and a large pantry. There is also a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. The exterior features a single car carport and plenty of extra off street parking, covered back deck, plenty of patio space and It is located on a fantastic terraced lot with mature trees and fantastic views of Thumb Butte.



HOA: None



Heating: Radiant baseboard.

Cooling: Evaporative Cooler and Window A/C unit.



Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range, wall oven, dish washer, disposal, and laundry (units are included).



Utilities: Tenant Pays.

Electric APS.

Natural Gas Unisource.

Water, Sewer, Trash - City of Prescott.



Terms:

No smoking anywhere on the property.

Pet Negotiable. 1 pet allowed per owners discretion, under 25 lbs. No Cats, birds or reptiles.

Insurance restrictions: dangerous breeds and dogs with bite history.

No college students.

6 month - Year lease.

Renters insurance required.

2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.

Wi-fi and ADT security system is included in the rent and is not to be disconnected or adjusted by the tenant.

Shed in front is locked and for owner use only.

Gate on North side of the house will remain locked and is not for tenant use for access.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$100 administrative fee.

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable)



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



Call Rent Right today at 928-771-0308 to schedule a showing.



