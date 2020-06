Amenities

These apartments are located in the heart of Prescott and within walking distance to just about everything you will need. Secluded and set back from the street for a feeling of privacy. These units rent quickly so don't hesitate on this one. Pets are AAO in this unit.



Features:

Bedrooms- 2

Bathrooms- 1

Size-Approx. 700

Pets- A.A.O. only



Fees:

Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable

Deposit- same as first month's rent

Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00

Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00

Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet



If You Would Like To Schedule A Viewing Please Call The Office Or Visit Our Web-Site To See More Listings.



WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM

Phone: (928)227-0501



Move in dates are approximate and subject to change!!

We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen.



License: LC662131000

