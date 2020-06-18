All apartments in Prescott
345 Country Club Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

345 Country Club Circle

345 Country Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

345 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ 86303

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town-home - utility bills included except electric! - Town-home in Prescott. Downstairs this two story town-home features a large living room, combined kitchen and dining area with a pantry, laundry, half bath and lots of closets for storage. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms. The left bedroom features laminate wood floors, a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, views of Thumb Butte and an armoire. The right bedroom has 2 closets and a ceiling fan. There is also a full bathroom with detached makeup counter. On the exterior there is a small fenced entry, a storage closet and a one car attached garage with a storage room.

HOA Thumb Butte Town-homes.

Heating: Baseboard electric.
Cooling: Whole house fan and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, laundry units are included (dryer is electric).

Utilities:
Tenant Pays. Electric - APS.
Included: Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms:
Non-smoking premise.
Sorry no college students.
No pets.
AAO.
Year lease.
2.75% Prescott Tax will be added to the monthly rent.
Renters insurance required.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$100 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
City of Prescott Tax
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

***Rent Right is marketing, showing, screening applicants and signing the lease. The management of this property will be directly between the Resident and the Owner.***

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2413349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

