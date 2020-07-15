/
/
/
NAU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:46 AM
49 Apartments For Rent Near NAU
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:56 AM
21 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,256
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 01:21 AM
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
6 Units Available
Switzer Ridge
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Village
1296 S Mark Lane
1296 South Mark Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.
2535 West Josselyn Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2280 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodlands Village
1185 W. University Unit 13-207
1185 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1526 E Gavin Lane
1526 East Gavin Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1750 sqft
1526 E Gavin Lane Available 07/01/20 Attn: Students! Reserve NOW for July 1st Move-in! Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! - Westside 4 Bed, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinacle Pines
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Navajo
408 W Navajo Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1532 sqft
Tenant occupied. No showings until August 1 What a great location!!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Coconino Estates, old charm with lots of new stuff...
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa Trails
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1512 sqft
PRICE CORRECTION-THE RENT WILL BE $2200.00/ MONTHNice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2487 W. Washburn Court
2487 West Washburn Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Railroad Springs - Available in June 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Available June 2020-Railroad Springs! Stunning 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio
1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623 Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio. Plenty of parking around unit.
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
211 S Humphreys St
211 South Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house DOWNTOWN Flagstaff. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. House will be UNFURNISHED.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
LaPlaza Vieja
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry
1 of 12
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodlands Village
2184 S Linmar Court
2184 South Linmar Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Perfect location close to NAU, downtown, Walmart and plenty of grocery stores and shopping. This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath is located on a cul-de-sac with plenty of space and little yard maintenance.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Flagstaff
518 N. Agassiz St.
518 North Agassiz Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1350 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1350 Sq. Ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Point
2433 S. Seclusion Lane
2433 South Seclusionl Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1443 sqft
2433 S.
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinacle Pines
3209 S. Sonoma St
3209 South Sonoma Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1921 sqft
3209 S. Sonoma St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Westside 3 Bed, 3 Bath Muti-Level Townhouse in Pinnacle Pines! Avail. Aug 1st - Beautiful Westside 3 Bed, 3 Bath Muti-Level Townhouse in Pinnacle Pines! Avail.