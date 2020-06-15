301 Remington Trail

Amenities
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing
Please call the office to check for availability.
Bear Creek proudly presents an adorable cottage tucked right around the corner from downtown Prescott.
Features:
Fully Furnished
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
964 Sq. feet
Appliances- washer/dryer, microwave, oven, stove, and refrigerator
Utilities Included- Cable and WIFI
This is a non-smoking and an Assistive Animal property only.
License #BA-17-03141
Pets not allowed (AAO Only).