Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

301 Remington Trail

301 Remington Trail · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Remington Trail, Prescott, AZ 86305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Bear Creek proudly presents an adorable cottage tucked right around the corner from downtown Prescott.

Features:
Fully Furnished
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
964 Sq. feet
Appliances- washer/dryer, microwave, oven, stove, and refrigerator
Utilities Included- Cable and WIFI
This is a non-smoking and an Assistive Animal property only.
License #BA-17-03141
2 Bed/1 Bath 964 sq. ft. single family residence partially fenced.

Unit Includes: washer, gas dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop/electric stove, gas stove for a fireplace, ductless heating and air conditioning.

Pets not allowed (AAO Only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Remington Trail have any available units?
301 Remington Trail has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Remington Trail have?
Some of 301 Remington Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Remington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
301 Remington Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Remington Trail pet-friendly?
No, 301 Remington Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 301 Remington Trail offer parking?
No, 301 Remington Trail does not offer parking.
Does 301 Remington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Remington Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Remington Trail have a pool?
No, 301 Remington Trail does not have a pool.
Does 301 Remington Trail have accessible units?
No, 301 Remington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Remington Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Remington Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Remington Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Remington Trail has units with air conditioning.
