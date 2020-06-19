215-#B E. Carleton St.

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a carport parking space. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease / 6 mo. lease is an additional $50.00 a month. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Water, sewer and trash is an additional $75.00 payable with the monthly rent. AAO - Assistive Animal Only. No fenced yard. Laminate flooring throughout. Gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer (Laundry use is for both units - located at the back of the building access from both units). No garbage disposer. F/A gas heat system. Fireplace. Telephone and cable TV hook-ups. Students welcome. Built in 1980. HOUSE RULES APPLY!! No smoking in this unit.