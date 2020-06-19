All apartments in Prescott
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

215-#B E. Carleton St.

215 E Carleton St · (928) 778-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 E Carleton St, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a carport parking space. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease / 6 mo. lease is an additional $50.00 a month. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Water, sewer and trash is an additional $75.00 payable with the monthly rent. AAO - Assistive Animal Only. No fenced yard. Laminate flooring throughout. Gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer (Laundry use is for both units - located at the back of the building access from both units). No garbage disposer. F/A gas heat system. Fireplace. Telephone and cable TV hook-ups. Students welcome. Built in 1980. HOUSE RULES APPLY!! No smoking in this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have any available units?
215-#B E. Carleton St. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have?
Some of 215-#B E. Carleton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215-#B E. Carleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
215-#B E. Carleton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215-#B E. Carleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 215-#B E. Carleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. offer parking?
Yes, 215-#B E. Carleton St. does offer parking.
Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215-#B E. Carleton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have a pool?
No, 215-#B E. Carleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have accessible units?
No, 215-#B E. Carleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215-#B E. Carleton St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 215-#B E. Carleton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 215-#B E. Carleton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
