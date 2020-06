Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest. Located at Prescott Racquet Club, this one of a kind property is located at 6,000 feet and nestled in 80 foot pine trees just 100 yards from Prescott Racquet Club. This exclusive property was originally a model home. The home sits on 1/3 acre and has a custom built dog run which allows the family pet to 'hang' while you visit town.