Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit. Nice double garage, large sunroom, and mature landscaping! Close to downtown Prescott, medical, shopping and schools.



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent

Pets- Pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a refundable $300 deposit per pet



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$300 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Evap



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott



HOA:None



Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE4572129)