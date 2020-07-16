All apartments in Prescott
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1270 Los Arcos Dr

1270 Los Arcos Drive · (928) 776-0337
Location

1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1270 Los Arcos Dr · Avail. Jul 22

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit. Nice double garage, large sunroom, and mature landscaping! Close to downtown Prescott, medical, shopping and schools.

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Pets- Pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a refundable $300 deposit per pet

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$300 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling: Evap

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott

HOA:None

Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE4572129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have any available units?
1270 Los Arcos Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have?
Some of 1270 Los Arcos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Los Arcos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Los Arcos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Los Arcos Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Los Arcos Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Los Arcos Dr offers parking.
Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 Los Arcos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have a pool?
No, 1270 Los Arcos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have accessible units?
No, 1270 Los Arcos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 Los Arcos Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 Los Arcos Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 Los Arcos Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
