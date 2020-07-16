Amenities
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit. Nice double garage, large sunroom, and mature landscaping! Close to downtown Prescott, medical, shopping and schools.
Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Pets- Pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a refundable $300 deposit per pet
Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$300 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Evap
Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott
HOA:None
Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups
Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition
Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!
(RLNE4572129)