Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

11 Apartments under $700 for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$681
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$764
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
900 sqft
Conveniently located near Metro Center mall, public parks, grocery shopping and dining. Giant closets and extra storage space. Peaceful community with pool, spa and BBQ/entertainment area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$618
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sombra Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$625
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Paseo Abeytia
1330 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$456
540 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2230 E Polk St # 9
2230 East Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$599
450 sqft
One bedroom apartment located at 24th St and Van Buren St! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen. Complex lays on Polk St.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4907 East Willetta Street
4907 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile and walking closet. Close to schools, bus line and entertainment. Water trash and sewer included! (SRP) Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
3810 N Maryvale Pkwy
3810 North Maryvale Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$700
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Graybriar Condominiums in Phoenix, Arizona offer a world of convenience and comfort at an affordable price.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vista Income Estates
7743 N. 23rd Ave
7743 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Unit with laundry room. Central Location. 3 blocks away from major freeways (I-17 & 51), Major shopping centers, starbucks, LA FITNES, Public Transportation, schools, Grand Canyon University.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2122 West Amelia Avenue
2122 West Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
562 sqft
Darling 1 Bed, 1 Bath unit centrally located off Indian School and the 17 freeway. Unit features tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets and tons of storage.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1402 West Mercer Lane
1402 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering 1-month free! Coming Soon! A charming studio with 1 bath in Phoenix will be available soon for applications and move-in! Please ensure you add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for a
Results within 5 miles of Phoenix
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,102 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phoenix is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,102 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

