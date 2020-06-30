All apartments in Peoria
9950 W Via Del Sol

9950 Via Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

9950 Via Del Sol, Peoria, AZ 85383
Camino Lago

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Ready for Immediate Move In! 4Bed/3.5Bath GORGEOUS home offering 9'+ Ft. ceilings throughout, a gourmet eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Home includes spacious great room with designer tile flooring, downstairs master suite with plush carpet enormous walk in shower w/ dual sinks & walk in closet. Upstairs family room leading to bedrooms 2&3 connected by the Jack and Jill bathroom, and an on suite 4th bedroom with its own bathroom. Spacious laundry room. Downstairs guest bathroom. Private office. Custom window coverings. Ceiling fans. Upgraded fixtures. Covered back patio -- create your own oasis in this quiet, well maintained community. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $2395 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 W Via Del Sol have any available units?
9950 W Via Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9950 W Via Del Sol have?
Some of 9950 W Via Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 W Via Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
9950 W Via Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 W Via Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 9950 W Via Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9950 W Via Del Sol offer parking?
No, 9950 W Via Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 9950 W Via Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9950 W Via Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 W Via Del Sol have a pool?
No, 9950 W Via Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 9950 W Via Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 9950 W Via Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 W Via Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9950 W Via Del Sol has units with dishwashers.

