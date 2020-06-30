9950 W Via Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Ready for Immediate Move In! 4Bed/3.5Bath GORGEOUS home offering 9'+ Ft. ceilings throughout, a gourmet eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Home includes spacious great room with designer tile flooring, downstairs master suite with plush carpet enormous walk in shower w/ dual sinks & walk in closet. Upstairs family room leading to bedrooms 2&3 connected by the Jack and Jill bathroom, and an on suite 4th bedroom with its own bathroom. Spacious laundry room. Downstairs guest bathroom. Private office. Custom window coverings. Ceiling fans. Upgraded fixtures. Covered back patio -- create your own oasis in this quiet, well maintained community. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $2395 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!